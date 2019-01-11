Logan Paul under fire for saying he'll 'go gay' for 'just one month'

Logan Paul is under fire yet again.

A year after the YouTube personality faced a wave of criticism for posting a video — which showed the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan's Aokigahara forest — Paul made a controversial remark about his 2019 New Year's resolutions, sparking an immediate backlash from fans.

During an episode of his "Impaulsive" podcast on Wednesday, the 23-year-old and his co-host, Mike Majlak, explained that they were going to try a new resolution every month starting with "Sober-Vegan January" and "Fatal February."

YOUTUBE STAR LOGAN PAUL'S RISE AND FALL FROM INTERNET FAME

"We're going to go the opposite," Majlak said of February, noting the two will be eating steaks, drinking "big bottles" of vodka and "just wilin' out." For March though, the co-hosts said it was "Male-Only March."

"We're going to attempt to go gay for just one month," Paul stated. "For one month, and then swing, and then go back," Majlak added.

YOUTUBE STAR LOGAN PAUL APOLOGIZES FOR SHARING VIDEO OF DEAD BODY HANGING IN JAPANESE 'SUICIDE FOREST'

The comment did not sit well with fans, who slammed Paul for insulting the LGBTQ+ community.

"Dear Logan Paul and any ignorant, hurtful fool, You can’t 'go gay for a month.' Being gay is not a choice. This is an insult to the LGBTQ+ community. Stop this nonsense and stop supporting problematic people," one social media user wrote.

Tweeted another individual: "Being gay isn’t a choice, being gay isn’t a phase, being gay shouldn’t be used for a trend and subscribers. Grow up Logan Paul."

"Literally f--k logan paul. you can’t just ‘go gay for a month’ you’re literally insulting the LGBTQ+ community. f--k off," wrote one social media user.

Commented another person: "I can’t believe logan paul is going to be ‘gay for a month’ like it’s some sort of trend. i’m disgusted."

GLAAD also took issue with Paul's comment, writing on Twitter on Friday: "That's not how it works."

In response, Paul said it was his "fault" and that it was a "very poor choice of words."

"Very poor choice of words... my fault. let’s get together and talk about it on my podcast next week?" he tweeted.