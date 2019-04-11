‘Lizzie McGuire’ star Lalaine Vergara-Paras says she was ‘forced to look as ‘white’ as possible’ while growing up

Actress Lalaine Vergara-Paras, who starred in the hit Disney Channel series “Lizzie McGuire,” revealed Wednesday she was “forced to look as ‘white’ as possible” while growing up.

Vergara-Paras, 31, who is best known for starring as Miranda Sanchez, Lizzie McGuire’s best friend in the coming-of-age series, opened up about her ethnicity on Instagram. Her parents are Filipino, People reported.

HILLARY DUFF TALKS BEING A NEW MOM OF TWO AND THE POSSIBILITY OF A 'LIZZIE MCGUIRE' REBOOT

“Most of my life growing up I was forced to look as ‘white’ as possible,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a flowered dress. “These days I struggle to find photos where I look as ethnic as possible. Like in this photo, the most East Asian I’ve ever looked. In order to see, for most people, you have to zoom in on ma face. And in case you still don’t understand, I love my face in this photo.”

In “Lizzie McGuire,” Vergara-Paras’ character was Mexican-American. The show premiered in 2001 and ended in 2004. “Lizzie McGuire” star Hillary Duff spoke about a possible “Lizzie McGuire” reboot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There’s been some conversations,” Duff told “Entertainment Tonight.” “It’s definitely not a go. I don’t want to get everyone wild talking about it.”