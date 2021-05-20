Lindsey Vonn steps out with Diego Osorio months after splitting from fiancé P.K. Subban

Lindsey Vonn may have a new man in her life.

The 36-year-old athlete was recently spotted out-and-about with actor and spirits company founder, Diego Osorio.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the duo could be seen strolling through the streets of Soho in New York City on Wednesday, arm-in-arm.

For the outing, Vonn pulled her hair back into a ponytail while wearing dark aviator sunglasses, blue jeans and an AC/DC t-shirt.

LINDSEY VONN RECALLS STRUGGLING WITH HER BODY IMAGE AFTER WINNING THE OLYMPICS: ‘I HAD A REALLY HARD TIME’

Osorio wore an all-black ensemble, save for some colorful shoes.

According to the outlet, the two picked up an iced tea at a restaurant called Olive’s and popped into an Oliver Peoples glasses shop before heading to dinner.

Osorio is the first man that Vonn has been spotted stepping out with since she and P.K. Subban ended their engagement in December 2020.

A source confirmed to People that the two are dating after having met through friends.

"It's new and they're enjoying getting to know each other," said the insider. According to Page Six, citing a source, the two "met through a mutual friend a couple of months ago" and "things have just started getting romantic."

LINDSEY VONN FLAUNTS 6-PACK ABS IN BIKINI SNAPSHOTS: ‘YOU CAN JUDGE ME IF YOU WANT’

Reps for Vonn did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment while reps for Osorio could not immediately be reached.

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," Vonn wrote in an Instagram post announcing her and Subban's breakup at the time. "However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely."

Subban, a defenseman with the New Jersey Devils, shared a similar post, also featuring a photo of himself smiling with Vonn.

"Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know," he gushed in the caption. "I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared."

The duo met in 2017 at a Nickelodeon event and went public with their relationship in June 2018 at the CMT Music Awards.

Then, just over a year later, in August 2019, Vonn and the hockey pro announced their engagement in an interview with Vogue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A few months later, Vonn followed suit, doubling down on their engagement by proposing to Subban herself.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Page Six reports that not long after the split, the two got rid of their shared home. Vonn then reportedly purchased a home in Beverly Hills for $3.4 million.