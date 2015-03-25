Lindsey Vonn drug tested while at glamorous CFDA Awards, report says

next Image 1 of 3

Lindsey Vonn had to undergo a mandatory drug test with the International Olympic Committee while in a couture gown at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards.

Tiger Woods’ new girlfriend Vonn, who is training for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, accompanied designer Cynthia Rowley to the glitzy awards ceremony at Lincoln Center Monday night.

Sources told The New York Post that Rowley and the skier, wearing a stunning, custom-made white gown from the designer, were sitting in Alice Tully Hall among fashion’s elite — including honorees Oscar de la Renta and Vera Wang, Ralph Lauren, Anna Wintour and Michael Kors — when Vonn got a call on her cellphone from the IOC.

Sources told The Post that amidst the glamorous setting, the IOC team made Vonn “pee in a cup” and tested the urine sample on the spot. She passed the test, our source reported, and the IOC staff told her to “have fun.”

