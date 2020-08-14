Lindsey Vonn shares videos from getaway in Mexico, says she’s more than 6 feet ‘away from anyone'

Lindsey Vonn is having some fun in the sun, and according to the star, is social distancing while she does.

The Olympic skier took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself wearing a black two-piece paired with a matching cover-up and sunglasses strutting through a resort in Mexico.

"> 6ft," she captioned the clip.

When a social media user asked what she meant by her caption, Vonn responded: "6ft away from anyone."

Other fans, including model Winnie Harlow, praised the 35-year-old on her fit physique.

"Come on bodyyyy," wrote Harlow.

Another person said: "Lots of hard work and clean eating is goals."

To which Vonn responded: "Nothing good comes easy!!"

Meanwhile, Vonn's fiancé, NHL star P.K. Subban, wrote: "Baddest girl in the game.

"Just for you! Happy anniversary," replied Vonn.

In a post on Wednesday, Vonn gave fans a look into how she was spending her time.

"Keys to an epic vacation," she began.

"Good partner," Vonn said before panning to Suban. "Good drinks," she added as she held up a glass. "Great friends," Vonn concluded while showing two girlfriends.