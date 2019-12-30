Linda Ronstadt compares Trump to Hitler, says Mexicans 'are the new Jews'

Music icon Linda Ronstadt blasted President Trump in a recent interview, comparing him to Adolf Hitler and claiming that under his presidency, "Mexicans are the new Jews."

In the CNN sitdown, Ronstadt revealed her supranuclear palsy diagnosis had become "a strain" on her family relations, particularly with Republican relatives in Tuscon, Arizona.

"Instead of talking about that, we'd sing together, we'd have a great time," Ronstadt said.

"Singing is what brought your family together," CNN anchor Anderson Cooper replied. "Yeah," she chuckled.

"So, now that you don't have singing..." Cooper followed.

"Now, I have to be careful because we've had so much taken away from us by this administration that I'm not willing to let them take my family relationships away," Ronstadt continued. "My family -- the parts that are Republican were fairly rational Republicans. We don't have that in our current White House."

It's unclear exactly when the interview took place; the network released clips from the sitdown over the weekend.

The Grammy-winning artist went into detail about the "great parallels" she saw between the rise of Trump and Nazi Germany and how both leaders, according to her, were "uncontrollable."

"By the time he got established, he put his own people in place and stacked the courts and did what he had to do to consolidate his power," Ronstadt elaborated. "And, we got Hitler and he destroyed Germany, he destroyed centuries of intellectual history forward and backward."

Cooper replied, "I think a lot of people, though, would be surprised to hear comparisons between what happened then and now."

"If you read the history, you won't be surprised. It's exactly the same," Ronstadt doubled down. "Find a common enemy for everybody to hate. I was sure that Trump was going to get elected the day he announced, and I said it's gonna be like Hitler, and the Mexicans are the new Jews. And, sure enough, that's what he delivered, you know."