Lily Allen never ‘had sex’ with anyone ‘not drunk’ until current husband, says ‘addiction runs deep’ in family

Lily Allen is opening up about her sobriety and how it’s impacted her sex life.

The "Smile" singer confessed she’s never "had sex" with a partner "not drunk" until she married her current husband, "Stranger Things" star David Harbour.

"We don’t really talk about it," Allen, 39, told The Times of London. "I don’t think I’d ever had sex with anybody not drunk before I got together with him. So that was different for sure."

Allen’s comments come after she recently celebrated five years of sobriety. Harbour, 49, has also been sober for more than 20 years, respectfully.

"It’s a totally different thing. It’s unavoidable, conscious and real. He had a lot of experience with it, so it’s been helpful to do it with someone that’s long-in-the-tooth in that game," she laughed.

The two tied the knot in a low-key ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator in 2020.

Allen continued to recall her earliest memories of being surrounded by drugs and alcohol. She confessed that she saw her father – actor and comedian Keith Allen – using cocaine.

"I think that addiction runs deep in my family, so self-medicating was going to be on the cards. For me, it didn’t really feel like an ‘if’, it was a ‘when,’" she explained.

Allen remembered hitting rock bottom when she turned up at her ex-husband’s house after he started a new relationship.

"I drank myself into oblivion. I went over to his house and started screaming at him, woke the kids up, you know, really distressed the children," she said. "They remember that. And they know that I was under the influence then, and that it’s important that Mummy avoids getting into those situations."

Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper in 2011 and the pair had two daughters, Marnie Rose and Ethel Mary. They endured a two-year divorce before finalizing matters in June 2018.

Meanwhile, as Allen has been in the spotlight for most of her life, she went on to say that her sobriety has now given her family a peace of mind.

"My kids feel safe," she added. "That’s the main thing for me. I felt very unsafe in my childhood, and my kids feel safe."