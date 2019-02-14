Miley Cyrus tweets Liam Hemsworth NSFW Valentine’s Day message

Former enfant terrible Miley Cyrus ditched the sweet for the suggestive this Valentine’s Day in a tweet to her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth.

The "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’" singer took to Twitter Tuesday night with a meme that shows Cyrus on top of a car with her legs up in the air and spread apart.

“When it’s Valentine’s Day and bae says hi” the message on the meme reads, showing the picture of Cyrus that Mashable reported was likely taken during the singer’s “Bangerz” tour in 2014.

“@LiamHemsworth love you," her NSFW tweet accompanying the meme reads.

“I can’t,” one Twitter user said in response.

“I love this,” another wrote.

“She’s everything,” a third wrote.

The couple wed just ahead of Christmas in December in an intimate and secret ceremony.

