Leah Remini calls Thandie Newton 'brave' for sharing 'Mission: Impossible 2' set experience with Tom Cruise

Leah Remini is praising “Westworld” actress Thandie Newton for recently sharing a story about a difficult day she had while filming the 2000 movie, “Mission: Impossible 2,” alongside Tom Cruise.

Newton, now 47, starred in the movie with Cruise, now 58, in the sequel to the film series that would go on to be one of the most successful action franchises in Hollywood. However, her character never returned for any of the subsequent movies. Speaking to Vulture earlier this month, the actress explained that she was never asked to do another movie.

She also said she was “so scared of Tom” and recalled a difficult moment they had together on set, when a scene for the movie wasn’t going well.

In an interview with the Daily Beast published on Thursday, Remini, 50, said of Newton's comments: “That takes huge balls to do what she did, and if more people speak out in that way, and be brave enough to do so, I think we might get somewhere."

"Tom has gotten away with being this ‘nice guy,’ because that’s what Scientology policy says—to create good PR in the world and make those ‘good actions’ known. But if you actually look at his actions, they’re not consistent," she added.

Remini -- who was promoting her upcoming podcast, "Scientology: Fair Game" and is a former Scientologist -- went on to allege that while she was in Scientology, she "got in trouble" for saying, "'Why is this guy the poster child for Scientology? He can’t keep a f--kin’ marriage together, he’s jumping on couches, he’s acting like he knows anything about postpartum.’

She further alleged: "I learned pretty quickly that that’s not something you should be doing, because Tom Cruise is considered a messiah in Scientology. This is a man who has not even seen his own daughter in years. That this guy can be running around and having people think he’s this super-nice guy, I don’t get it. But that’s the Hollywood-bulls--t game people play.”

Remini, who was a member of the Church since she was nine years old before exiting in 2013, has been one of its top critics in recent years.

In 2015, she released her memoir, “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology,” and the following year she did an A&E docuseries titled, “Scientology and the Aftermath," which examined the organization.

For Newton's part, she told Vulture that despite the on-set mishap, she doesn’t think Cruise is a bad person, nor is he particularly difficult to work with. She believes he simply puts too much pressure on himself.

“He wasn’t horrible. It was just — he was really stressed. I had the most extraordinary time,” she concluded.

A rep for Cruise and the Church of Scientology did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

