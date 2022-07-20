'Law & Order' shooting: Filming resumes after crew member shot dead in Brooklyn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Filming for "Law & Order: Organized Crime" has resumed after a crew member was shot dead in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Actor Chris Meloni and co-star Jeffrey Donovan were photographed on set Wednesday, just a day after the shooting occurred. The filming took place in Brooklyn.

Johnny Pizarro, 31, was found unresponsive and unconscious by the New York Police Department after a 911 call was made claiming a person had been shot, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The victim had gunshot wounds to his head and neck and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities believe the shooting was targeted, according to ABC7.

Pizarro had reportedly been reserving parking spots for the filming of the NBC crime drama in Brooklyn at the time the shooting occurred.

His job reserving parking spots was not out of the ordinary for the neighborhood, according to a resident.

"They're just doing their job, just setting out cones and making sure cars are where they belong," Ian Oberholtzer told ABC7. "Nothing out of the ordinary, and everyone's very used to it by now."

Pizarro was a father to six kids.

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," a representative for the NBC crime drama told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

Law enforcement told Fox News Digital that the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.