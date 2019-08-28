Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Lauren Hutton's beauty secrets include 'never giving up sex' and having a 'good man'

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Lauren Hutton has had a long, successful career in the modeling and beauty industry and she's not slowing down.

At 75 years old, she's letting fans in on a few of her beauty secrets and how she's kept Hollywood from dictating what type of woman she has to be.

“As we age, women can be good looking and vibrant in every way,” Hutton told People magazine.

Her secrets to leading a happy, well-balanced life include “laughing, reading and being in nature” -- plus “a good man." Perhaps more vitally, she says one should "certainly don’t give up sex — because that’s just silly."

Lauren Hutton attends the Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Lauren Hutton attends the Green Carpet Fashion Awards (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Eco-Age)

Hutton -- she's now the new face of StriVectin -- also relies on natural products. Coconut oil, for instance.

“I used to use a lot of coconut oil. I put that in my hair and all over my body. And then don’t use too much makeup," she said.

The former face of Revlon recalled reentering the modeling industry at 47 after a hiatus.

Said Hutton: “I called up every editor I’d ever met and even those I hadn’t. I was looking at magazines, and there was no one over 28 in them, and those girls were saying they were 24. ‘Damn,’ I thought. ‘I still have a good time in bed. And most of my friends do. So why are we getting buried at 30 and 40?’”

Hutton was famously fired from Revlon by a company vice president who told her at just 41 years old that “women over 40 don’t wear makeup.”

Since then, Hutton has been featured in J.Crew campaigns and with Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's line, The Row. And she's walked the runway for Valentino, Tom Ford and Bottega Veneta.