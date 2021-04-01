Lauren Graham says Dax Shepard, 'Parenthood' co-star and neighbor, causes this 'massive' problem

Lauren Graham has an issue with her neighbor, Dax Shepard.

The two actors co-starred as siblings in the popular drama "Parenthood" from 2010-2015 and their friendship has carried over into real life, as they are now neighbors.

In an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday, Graham, 54, opened up about living next to the "Bless This Mess" star.

"Dax has been working on his new house and the way we're situated [in the neighborhood], I pass him all the time. It's a beautiful house, it's going to be incredible," the actress began. "He basically took what others might consider to be the front lawn and turned it into a massive driveway for all his cars."

LAUREN GRAHAM HAS A 'GILMORE GIRLS' CLAUSE IN ALL OF HER CONTRACTS IN CASE THE SHOW RETURNS

She then explained that Shepard, 46, has "the most massive band tour bus you've ever seen" on his property, though she initially assumed it would only be there temporarily.

"I pass this every day, and I was like, 'Gosh, when are they going to get rid of the bus?'" Graham said. "They're never getting rid of it, Jimmy. He bought that."

A few pictures of the vehicle were displayed, showing that it was a large RV.

DAX SHEPARD SAID HE HAD 'BIZARRE FEARS' ABOUT ANNOUNCING RELAPSE: 'I WAS TERRIFIED'

Graham continued: "We gave up a long time ago. He rides around topless on a motorcycle -- you have to just love him."

Shepard isn't the only "Parenthood" co-star that Graham lives near. In fact, the "Gilmore Girls" alum shares a home with another.

Graham is in a long-term relationship with Peter Kraus, who played brother to her and Shepard on the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Also, I live with my other brother, Peter [Kraus], who lives in my bedroom," she joked.

The two have been together since 2010, which is when "Parenthood" first hit the airwaves.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The show starred the trio as the grown Braverman siblings who lived through tragedies and triumphs together with their parents and various children.