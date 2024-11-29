‘Later Daters’: Baby boomers gamble on romance after divorce, death of spouse

Step aside "Golden Bachelor," there are six "Silver Singles" on the hunt for another chance at romance.

Netflix’s new reality show, "The Later Daters" gives baby boomers another shot at love as they dive back into the dating pool, after going through traumatic relationship experiences, including being divorced or widowed. The daters’ ages ranged from approximately 50 to 70 years old.

With the help of their adult children and closest friends, these "Silver Singles" let their guards down and became vulnerable to allow deeper connections, as they continued the quest of finding their partner for life.

In the docuseries, renowned relationship expert Logan Ury, coached the cast and showed them that it’s never too late to find love. Ury is a Harvard-trained behavioral scientist and author of "How to Not Die Alone."

Fox News Digital spoke with several of the "Later Daters," as they opened up about the challenges they faced while navigating dating in a different era – as most are fed up with the complicated dating apps.

From disabled veterans to faithful widows, these heartwarming and emotional individuals shared why they "deserve" a "second, third or fourth" chance at love.

As society saw a new era of dating with "The Golden Bachelor," and "The Golden Bachelorette," one of the Netflix cast members shared that she "identified" with the popular dating show.

Suzanne, 71, an optometrist from Georgia, told Fox News Digital that she found "parallels" with the first ever "Golden Bachelorette," Joan Vassos.

"It's interesting. I have never really watched any of the ‘Bachelor’ series at all, but I found myself watching ‘The Golden Bachelorette,’ because I think she is precious," Suzanne said.

"There were so many widows on the show and a lot of the widows . . . on their sixth year of . . . losing their soul mates. And so, I really identified with the first ‘Golden Bachelorette.’"

"Everything was so parallel . . . I think it's good. I think it gives people hope . . . especially at our age, that . . . you deserve a second, third or fourth love . . . it's out there . . . gives us all encouragement no matter what age."

Suzanne explained to Fox News Digital that she lost her husband to cancer six years ago. She said she had her husband’s "blessings at the time" and decided to give love another chance.

"Life is for partnerships, and . . . my life's not over," Suzanne added. "Finding someone to share that last chapter with . . . is very important. But you have to get yourself ready to do that."

As for what Suzanne’s looking for in a partner, she declared, "a hot stallion."

"Well, aren't we all looking for a hot stallion? That's the question," she laughed. "Certainly I'm into the silver foxes these days . . . my husband was dark-headed. Typically, I've always loved a . . . dark-haired man."



Suzanne added, "But I'm looking for a silver fox that loves wine . . . might . . . speak a little Italian, vivacious, lots of energy and just loves living and life . . . is positive about everything in it."

Other daters, such as Nate, 56, have recognized some of their "flaws" when putting themselves out there in the romance department.

Nate was part of the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne Division and became injured when he jumped out of a plane. He shared that while a lot of army men landed in "trees and ponds," Nate landed "directly" on his back and "fractured" his back and tore up his knee. His severe injuries led to multiple knee and back surgeries, which eventually led him to end his army career.

He told Fox News Digital that being a disabled veteran has held him back when it comes to dating, saying he's found it challenging to date more "outgoing" women, since his disabilities hinder him from doing certain physical activities, including hiking.

"I mean, there's some limitations. . . . I used to meet a lot of women in my age bracket, anywhere from about 45 [to] 55 years old, who are very active in yoga, running . . . they want to go hiking . . . camping . . . that's just not what I can do or want to do anymore."

Nate said that he felt limited in the dating world because of his injuries, but admitted there were other mental challenges he faced, in part from physical factors.

"Mentally, . . . I wonder if they feel that I can still be a protector, because I do have a bad knee and bad back . . . I haven't had any problems before. But I think that's just one of those things that I have had to kind of deal with on my own and just say, . . . ‘You are good enough’ and you know somebody will understand it. . . . If they really care about you."

One of the eldest daters, Pam, 71, confessed that she had dedicated most of her life to being a part of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, which hindered past marriages due to constant travel.

"It’s difficult for me . . . I flew all around the world. I was in the Civil Reserve. I was gone 21 days a month . . . in Dubai one day and then we were in the Philippines the next . . . we did rescue missions," she said to Fox News Digital.

"You met people, but we didn't date because we were there long enough to haul people on the plane and get out, because it was mostly . . . disasters like Mount Pinatubo, and it erupted . . . earthquakes. . . ."

Pam said that she had tried "not to get attached to anyone."

"It's not like I could come back to the Philippines and see them again . . . they were mostly military people, too. So, dating has always been kind of difficult for my lifestyle, which I preferred."

The 71-year-old shared that she was previously married to Steve Marriot, an English musician who co-founded the rock bands Small Faces and Humble Pie. Marriott was inducted posthumously into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of Small Faces.

Pam said that she raised Steve’s son, Toby Marriott. Steve died in 1991 during a fire that was thought to have been caused by a cigarette.

In "The Later Daters" trailer, Pam quipped, "I’ve been married twice – husband number one, fell asleep with a cigarette and burnt the house down. Husband number two’s dead, too. Now do you want to go out with me?"

She explained to Fox News Digital that her second husband died after he lost his battle with liver cancer.

Pam additionally recalled one of the worst dates she’s been on.

"My girlfriend has talked me into going on Match.com . . . they lie a little bit on there. So, I had this date to meet a man for coffee . . . this old man walking [with] a walker was coming up, and that was my date . . . he said, the picture was 30 years ago . . . he didn’t even buy my coffee either," she laughed.

After having a tumultuous dating journey, Pam appeared to be in good spirits, as she offered advice to those looking for love during these "golden" ages.

"Well, to date, at my age . . . my father always said . . . there's only two things in this world, dead or alive – while you're alive, you've got to live. So, don't sit on that couch. Don't start staring at the TV. Get up and live your life . . . meet new people . . . live longer and happier that way."

"The Later Daters" is available to stream on Netflix.