Lady Gaga to perform at 2019 Grammys

Lady Gaga can’t be in two places at once, especially two awards shows at two different sides of the pond this Sunday: the Grammys in Los Angeles and the BAFTAs in London.

BRADLEY COOPER JOINS LADY GAGA AT LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

We hear that Gaga will be performing at the Grammys where she is nominated for five awards, four for “Shallow” from A "Star Is Born": record of the year, song of the year, best pop duo/group (with Bradley Cooper) performance and best song written for visual media. Her fifth Grammy nom is in the best pop solo performance category for her piano version of “Joanne.”

2019 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS: HOW TO WATCH AND EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

It would come as no surprise if she sings “Shallow” this Sunday. When the song “Listen” from 2007’s Dreamgirls was up for an Oscar nom, Beyonce took the opportunity to perform that song at the Grammys (the track was written by Henry Krieger and Scott Cutler with lyrics by Anne Preven).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper will head to London to support "A Star Is Born‘s" presence there, of which he has five of the pic’s seven BAFTA noms: best film (shared with Bill Gerber and Lynette Howell Taylor), best leading actor, best screenplay (shared with Eric Roth, Will Fetters), original music, and the David Lean Award for direction. The movie is also nominated for best sound as well as best actress for Gaga (she’s also sharing original music credits).

2019 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS: CARDI B, DRAKE, 'BLACK PANTHER' SCORE BIG

Overall, "A Star Is Born" counts eight Oscar noms, including best song (“Shallow” which Gaga is co-credited on), best actress Gaga, best picture, lead actor Cooper, supporting actor Sam Elliott, adapted screenplay, cinematography and sound mixing. To date, "A Star Is Born" has racked up $417.4M at the global box office.

The Grammys will air live on CBS from the Staples Center in LA at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m..