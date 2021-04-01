Kylie Jenner's $500G donation helps launch lounge for teen cancer patients

Kylie Jenner is helping to improve the lives of teens fighting cancer.

The 23-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder donated $500,000 to Teen Cancer America that has helped launch a new lounge for teen cancer patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Jenner's contribution was inspired by her friend, Harry Hudson, a cancer survivor, who also was involved in the project.

"We are excited to announce the completion of a new Teen Cancer Lounge with @VUMCchildren and support from @KylieJenner & @HarryHudson," Teen Cancer America tweeted. "The space was uniquely designed for teen cancer patients, and Harry gave patients a sneak peek during a virtual visit to #SeacrestStudios."

According to reports, the new lounge features a big screen television, a meditation room, and is equipped with Wi-Fi and video games.

In a statement, Jenner said: "Teen Cancer America is an incredible organization, and I'm so blessed that I was introduced to it through Harry. It's been an incredible process to see this come to life, and I send well wishes to all patients and their families."

According to E!, the makeup mogul's donation was made back in 2017 when Teen Cancer America announced on Jenner's birthday that she would be donating a portion of the proceeds from Kylie Cosmetics.

"I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone for helping me raise money for Teen Cancer America," she wrote on social media at the time. "I am donating $500,000 from sales of my birthday collection and this donation will help improve the lives of teens and young adults with cancer. Thank you all for helping me make a difference."

Hudson, a 27-year-old musician who battled stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma, thanked Jenner for her support in a statement.

"I am so grateful for Kylie's friendship and the impact she's had on my life and my cancer journey. She has always been there for me, and together, we wanted to figure out a way to be there for other young people who are battling this disease. With the help of Teen Cancer America, we were able to contribute the first Hey, I'm Here For You Teen lounge at Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt — a comfortable space for young people undergoing treatment to pursue their passions," Hudson said. "This is a full-circle moment for me, and I am excited to continue growing my partnership with Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and TCA."