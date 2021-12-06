Khloe Kardashian says Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott are still dating after leaked article says otherwise

Khloe Kardashian responded to rumors that her sister Kylie Jenner is not actually dating Travis Scott.

The reality star felt compelled to comment on a leaked article from W Magazine, which was reportedly planning a large story on Scott and Jenner’s relationship that was ultimately scrapped in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. The "Sicko Mode" rapper was performing at the Houston show that he founded when a crowd surge led to multiple injuries and left ten people dead.

The leaked article alleges that Jenner, 24, and Scott, 30, have not been an actual couple for two years and are merely very comfortable with each other. However, Kardashian, 37, issued a comment on a video summing up the article to note that it’s not the case.

"Wow i don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple," she commented (via Comments by Celebs).

Sources close to the couple backed up Kardashian's claims to TMZ, telling the outlet that not only still romantically involved, but are completely exclusive as well.

Page Six previously reported that the editors of W were forced to scrap their coverage of the famous couple in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy. The outlet noted at the time that some print issues of the article had been sent out, but the magazine reportedly quickly took steps to recall them. However, TMZ noted that it looks like some made their way out.

Jenner was actually present at the concert and took to Instagram the day after news broke that people had died in order to defend Scott. She claimed he was unaware of how dire the situation was in the crowd from his vantage point on the stage.

"I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," she wrote. "I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."