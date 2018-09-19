Kristen Bell says she wouldn't mind hosting an 'ecstasy party' with hubby Dax Shepard as sober companion

Kristen Bell has revealed that once in a while she likes to smoke a little weed — and that she isn't opposed to experimenting with ecstasy either.

On the podcast “WTF With Marc Maron," the former "Veronica Mars" and "Frozen" star opened up about her recreational drug use.

“I like my Vape pen quite a bit,” Bell told the "Glow" actor and comedian, according to Us Weekly. “Weed rules. Weed is my drug of choice, for sure.”

And while the actress admits that she does enjoy vaping every now and then, she said can only enjoy it occasionally because she doesn't like to smoke around her kids.

“I can’t do it around my kids, which is a phenomenal amount of hours each week,” she said. “Once a week, if I’m just exhausted and we’re about to sit down and watch '60 Minutes,' why not?”

The star then said that when it comes to other drugs, she isn't well-versed — she has never tried cocaine and suspects she did ecstasy once, after taking a mysterious pill at a concert in college, but then she joked that it was probably just a Tic Tac.

“I feel like I would maybe want to do it once before I die,” Bell said of trying cocaine, but added that she has never been someone who is the life of the party. “I have that kind of a face and personality that if I’m at a party, no one brings it out. They’re like, ‘Oh don’t bring that around Kristen.’”

But despite never trying any of the "harder" drugs, the actress said that her husband, Dax Shepard, thinks she would love ecstasy if she tried it.

"He just feels you shouldn’t leave earth without trying ecstasy or mushrooms,” Bell explained. “He wants to have an ecstasy party with all of our friends. He wants to have everyone get an overnight babysitter that we trust, put all the kids together, then come to our house, check your keys, and then have one of his buddies there and just give everybody really good ecstasy and just have us all braid each other’s hair or something.”

And while the parents ecstasy party may be something Bell would consider, Shepard, who "The Good Place" actress previously noted has been sober for 14 years, would have to act as the sober companion to his wife and the party guests.

“He doesn’t have a problem with anyone else partaking in anything, provided within reason, that they’re not acting like a complete shmuck,” Bell explained. “He’s fine if people do things. He likes drugs and alcohol. He just is aware that he lost his privilege with them because he can’t handle it. His brain does not have the chemistry to handle it.”