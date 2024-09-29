'Beverly Hills Cop' star John Ashton dead at 76

John Asthon, best known to many audiences for his work in the"Beverly Hills Cop" films, has died at age 76.

His manager, Alan Somers, confirmed Ashton’s death to Fox News Digital.

"John was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew him," a statement from Somers read.

"John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and service. His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him. John’s impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come."

Ashton starred with Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold in the first two "Beverly Hills Cop" films as Detective Sergeant John Taggart.

He returned for the fourth film, 2024’s "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," with a promotion to police chief for his character. The film, released in July on Netflix, was his final completed project.

Born Feb 22, 1948, in Springfield, Massachusetts, and raised in Connecticut, Ashton attended Defiance College in Ohio before transferring to the University of Southern California, where he graduated with a bachelor's in theater arts.

Ashton had a prolific career, beginning with his first credited film role in the 1973 horror film "The Psychopath." He went on to appear in many more films, often as a police officer or authority figure in films like "Borderline," "The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension" and "Gone Baby Gone."

His other works include John Hughes films like "Some Kind of Wonderful" and "She's Having a Baby" and "Curly Sue," as well as roles in "Midnight Run," with Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin.

On television, Ashton made appearances on dozens of shows including "Columbo," "Wonder Woman," "MASH," "Starsky & Hutch," "Dallas," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In addition to acting, Ashton was an avid golfer, and would often participate in celebrity golf tournaments for a variety of charities.

"John was an avid reader and had many passions including acting, golf, and watching his favorite teams-the NY Yankees and NY Giants. However, it was his work as an actor/entertainer in theater, film and television where his skill and dedication were most clearly demonstrated. John devoted his career to honing his craft and bringing characters to life on the screen. His presence will be greatly missed," the actor's obituary states.

Ashton died at his Ft. Collins, Colorado home, and is survived by his wife of 24 years, Robin Hoye, as well as his children Michelle Ashton and Michael Thomas Ashton, his stepchildren Courtney Donovan, Lindsay Curcio and Ashley Hoye, and his grandson Henry. He also leaves behind his sisters and brother.