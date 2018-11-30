Kourtney Kardashian details why she cries herself to sleep ‘every night’

Sounds like Kourtney Kardashian may not be done having kids after all!

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the 39-year-old mother of three discusses her pregnancy fears, telling friends Larsa Pippen and Stephanie Shepherd about the struggles she's been having while freezing her eggs.

"I've been so up and down emotional because I've been doing the shots for egg freezing," explains Kourtney, who shares Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. "And it's, like, crazy. I feel like I want to jump out of my skin! Like, I'm so crazy. I just -- I can't take it."

Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down for 'GQ Mexico,' Says She Likes to Go Naked in Her House

Kourtney says the injections themselves weren't really "a big deal" because she has a really high pain tolerance.

"I think everything was just really heightened and some days I would feel so anxious," she says. "It's just very emotional. So that, I think, is the hard part."

"I mean, I feel fine," she adds. "I just cry myself to sleep every night. Honestly, I don't know if I'm going to have more kids. I just feel like it's just for safety."

Kourtney first revealed she was thinking about freezing her eggs to her sister, Kim Kardashian West, on an episode of "KUWTK" that aired earlier this year.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Dinner With Ex Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

"So, I've been thinking about freezing my eggs," Kourtney said, to which Kim responded, "Are you serious? You want another kid?"

"What if I do though?" Kourtney replied at the time. "I don't know what I want. What if I want a kid in the next 10 years? Wouldn't you rather have the insurance sitting there?"

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Family Moment With Scott Disick and the Kids

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!