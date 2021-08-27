Expand / Collapse search
Published

KISS postpones concert after Paul Stanley tests positive for coronavirus

The band said everyone working on the tour is fully vaccinated

By Bruce Haring | Deadline
Fans heading to the KISS show tonight at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania were waiting in traffic when they got some bad news – the show won’t go on.

Paul Stanley, the 69-year-old co-lead vocalist and frontman for KISS, tested positive for Covid-19 according to the band’s official Facebook account.

"Tonight’s #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP," said the post. 

"Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines."

