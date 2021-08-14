Kirstie Alley slams 'nullifying' of women's abilities after doctors urge inclusive language: 'chestfeeding'

Kirstie Alley slammed a worldwide organization of doctors ' decision to encourage the use of "gender-inclusive language" in new guidelines.

The 70-year-old actress criticized the guidelines as "nullifying of women" and their ability to breastfeed.

"I’m a little tired of the degrading and nullifying of women and their abilities. Breastfeeding is one of our abilities. It’s a beautiful and important ability.

"Knock off the nullifying of women fir the sake of lunatics. Equal rights does not equal insanity," Alley tweeted Saturday morning .

KIRSTIE ALLEY SHARES DETAILS OF BACKLASH FOR SUPPORTING TRUMP WITH TUCKER CARLSON: FEELS LIKE ‘TWILIGHT ZONE’

The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine urged the use of "gender-inclusive language" such as "chestfeeding," " parent ’s milk" and "human milk feeding" in new guidelines.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"ABM recognizes that not all people who give birth and lactate identify as female, and that some of these individuals identify as neither female nor male," said in a document posted July 29 .

One of the co-authors, Dr. Laura Kair of the UC Davis Children’s Hospital, said in a statement that, "language has power."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The language that we use should be as inclusive as possible when discussing infant feeding," she wrote. "When working with patients it is best to ask them their affirmed terminology. When communicating medical research, language should accurately reflect the population studied so as not to mask research needs."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.