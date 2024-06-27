Kinky Friedman, country singer, songwriter and politician, dead at 79

Kinky Friedman, a country singer-songwriter, satirist and novelist who once ran for governor of Texas, has died, friend and collaborator Cleve Hattersley confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 79 years old.

Friedman, who called himself the "Governor of the Heart of Texas," was known for his provocative and eccentric lyrics during his time with country bands King Arthur & the Carrots and later The Texas Jewboys, who wrote songs like "Meshugganah Rag," "They Ain’t Makin’ Jews Like Jesus Anymore," "Ride ‘Em Jewboy" and "Get Your Biscuits in the Oven and Your Buns in the Bed."

Friedman once described the group as a "country band with a social conscience, a demented love child of Lenny Bruce and Bob Wills," according to Variety.

Hattersley toured with Friedman for more than 40 years, with their last one together happening right before the pandemic hit.

He told Fox News Digital that Friedman had died of Parkinson’s in his childhood home with his friends and family by his side.

Hattersley said that he and his wife, Sweet Mary, had played a full show for Friedman at his bedside just 10 days ago.

Friedman was born in Chicago in 1944 but was raised in Texas and started his music career there in the 1970s. During his career, he also toured with Bob Dylan and performed at the Grand Ole Opry. In the 1980s, he focused more on writing detective novels like "Elvis, Jesus and Coca-Cola" and "God Bless John Wayne."

He also ran for Texas governor against then-Gov. Rick Perry in 2006, garnering a little more than 12% of the vote in a six-way race, according to the Texas Tribune.

"Kinky Friedman stepped on a rainbow at his beloved Echo Hill surrounded by family & friends," a post on his X page said on Thursday. "Kinkster endured tremendous pain & unthinkable loss in recent years but he never lost his fighting spirit and quick wit. Kinky will live on as his books are read and his songs are sung."

Friend Kent Perkins wrote on Facebook that Friedman "leaves a legacy of laughter, music, loyalty, mercy, tolerance, servitude, and wisdom."

"He was famous as a best-selling author, humorist, songwriter, and singer. But we, his close friends and family, knew him as a rescuer of unwanted dogs and cats, a compassionate, philanthropic, soft-spoken man who devoted much of his life to serving others less fortunate," he wrote. "He and his sister Marcie founded the Echo Hill Gold Star Camp. It is in session now, for kids who've lost a parent to military, police, fire, or EMS service."

He added, "I learned a lot from Kinky. I never met a more honest, witty, selfless, generous, or sincere person than Richard Samet ‘Kinky’ Friedman. Somewhere in heaven, I'm sure there's a quiet corner with a big easy chair, a bright floor lamp, a big stack of biographical books, and a few old dogs wagging their tails to the faint smell of cigar smoke. Rest in peace, my friend."