'King of Queens' actress Norma Micheals dead at 95

"King of Queens" actress Norma Micheals has died at age 95.

The veteran actress, best known for her recurring role as Josephine on the hit CBS series, passed away peacefully at her Palm Springs, Ca. on Jan. 11, an obituary for the star said.

Micheals was born and raised in Palm Springs. Her successful film and television career spanned six decades and her last role was playing Sally Field's mother in the 2016 indie hit "Hello My Name is Doris."

The seasoned star also appeared in "Modern Family," "Highway to Heaven," "The Crazy Ones," "Broke Girls," "The George Gobel Show," "Everybody Loves Raymond," and many more.

Micheals' obituary said memorial services have not yet been scheduled, but her longtime friend and manager, Jasper Cole, announced on social media that a service and "celebration of life" will be held sometime in March.

At one point in her life, Micheals stepped away from acting and became a therapist, but returned to the film industry in the late 1980s to appear in "Highway to Heaven," multiple reports said.