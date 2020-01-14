'Highlander' actor Stan Kirsch dead at 51

Actor Stan Kirsch, best known for his role as Richie Ryan on the original “Highlander” TV series, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, Fox News has learned. He was 51.

According to the Los Angeles Coroner's office, the cause of death was listed as a suicide by hanging. His wife, Kristyn Green, confirmed the news on Facebook by sharing a post about Kirsch's death along with a message to followers.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. I haven’t been able to respond to all the texts, calls, emails — but have read or listened to every single one of them. I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you,” she wrote.

The original post revealed that Kirsch died on Jan. 11. According to TMZ, Green found the actor hanging in their bathroom. Paramedics reportedly responded to the scene but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to his six-season run on “Highlander,” Kirsch had memorable roles in shows like "General Hospital," "Friends" and "JAG."

"It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Stan Kirsch," a post on the official Highlander TV series Facebook page reads. "Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series would have been far less. He brought a sense of humor, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons."