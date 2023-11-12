King Charles visibly emotional over Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip statue unveiling

King Charles III was feeling emotional during the unveiling of statues dedicated to his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

At the Royal British Legion’s annual Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, the statues were revealed ahead of the main event.

King Charles looked visibly moved and emotional by the bronze figures of his late parents, with Queen Camilla by his side.

Queen Elizabeth II died in September of last year, and Philip died in April 2021.

QUEEN CAMILLA GIVES KING CHARLES A 'LOVE TAP' DURING KENYA STATE VISIT

Inside the event, the monarch was joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton, and his siblings, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

The statue unveiling took place during the Remembrance Day weekend in the U.K., which honors fallen soldiers.

On Sunday, the royal family attended the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Whitehall, London.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Prince William and King Charles both wore their military attire as they placed wreaths at the site.

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla were also there, wearing all black ensembles with poppy pins, the traditional flower worn in honor of those lost in war, made famous by the poem, "In Flanders Fields" during World War I.

The somber event comes just before the more celebratory plans for King Charles III’s 75th birthday on Tuesday.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

On Monday, he is set to host a tea dance at Highgrove, his private residence, with live music and a special original composition by Bill Goulding, a 14-year-old gardening enthusiast who’s a frequent guest of Highgrove Gardens.

The celebrations will overall remain smaller than his 70th birthday, when Queen Elizabeth II held a party for her eldest son with representatives from over 400 charities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year, the king will celebrate his birthday on Tuesday "in a more low-key manner," The Telegraph reported, with only family and close friends planned to attend.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.