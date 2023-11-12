Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

King Charles visibly emotional over Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip statue unveiling

Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family gathered over the weekend for Remembrance Day ceremonies.

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
King Charles, Camilla are keeping Queen Elizabeth's legacy alive: expert Video

King Charles, Camilla are keeping Queen Elizabeth's legacy alive: expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen reveals how the royal couple is carrying the monarchy amid drama one year after the queen's death.

King Charles III was feeling emotional during the unveiling of statues dedicated to his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

At the Royal British Legion’s annual Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, the statues were revealed ahead of the main event.

King Charles looked visibly moved and emotional by the bronze figures of his late parents, with Queen Camilla by his side.

Queen Elizabeth II died in September of last year, and Philip died in April 2021.

QUEEN CAMILLA GIVES KING CHARLES A 'LOVE TAP' DURING KENYA STATE VISIT

King Charles III with head bowed

King Charles was visibly emotional during the unveiling of statues dedicated to his late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.  (Maja Smiejkowska-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Inside the event, the monarch was joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton, and his siblings, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, King Charles III, Prince of Wales, Queen Camila, Anne, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence attend The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Members of the royal family, including Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Princess Anne honored those lost in war during The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on November 11, 2023, in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The statue unveiling took place during the Remembrance Day weekend in the U.K., which honors fallen soldiers.

Split screen of bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Statues of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were unveiled on Saturday during the Royal British Legion’s annual Festival of Remembrance. (Getty Images)

On Sunday, the royal family attended the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Whitehall, London.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Prince William and King Charles both wore their military attire as they placed wreaths at the site.

Prince William and King Charles in military attire at Remembrance Day event

Prince William and King Charles III donned their military attire to lay wreaths in honor of those who died in combat during the National Service of Remembrance event.  (Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla were also there, wearing all black ensembles with poppy pins, the traditional flower worn in honor of those lost in war, made famous by the poem, "In Flanders Fields" during World War I.

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton wearing all black and poppy pins for Remembrance Day

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton marked the Remembrance Day ceremonies in all black, while wearing the traditional poppy pin.  (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The somber event comes just before the more celebratory plans for King Charles III’s 75th birthday on Tuesday.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

On Monday, he is set to host a tea dance at Highgrove, his private residence, with live music and a special original composition by Bill Goulding, a 14-year-old gardening enthusiast who’s a frequent guest of Highgrove Gardens.

Britain's King Charles III walks in the Coronation Procession

Britain's King Charles III walks in the Coronation Procession after his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. He will turn 75 on Tuesday, November 14. ( Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS)

The celebrations will overall remain smaller than his 70th birthday, when Queen Elizabeth II held a party for her eldest son with representatives from over 400 charities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year, the king will celebrate his birthday on Tuesday "in a more low-key manner," The Telegraph reported, with only family and close friends planned to attend.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.