Kim Kardashian, 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak, Adele sit courtside at Lakers vs Golden State game

Lakers dominated in front of stars like Michael B. Jordan, Kevin Hart while beating Warriors

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
It's almost as if it was a big deal or something with how many celebrities showed up to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game on Saturday night. 

The perimeter of the court was flooded with celebrities eager to watch Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals between the two teams championed by LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Sitting on the floor, across from the players, was Kim Kardashian, making her return to Crypto.com Arena. She had taken her son, Saint, 7, to the Lakers' previous series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kardashian posed for a photo while wearing a basic white tank top, a transparent jacket and flared jeans with matching denim shoes. She was joined by the designer of STAUD, Sarah Staudinger.

Kim Kardashian wears a tank top, transparent poncho, flare jeans and denim shoes courtside at the Lakers

Kim Kardashian poses for a photo while attending the Lakers' playoff game. (Jim Poorten/NBAE)

JACK NICHOLSON CHEERS COURTSIDE FOR LOS ANGELES LAKERS' PLAYOFF GAME FOR FIRST TIME IN TWO YEARS

Kardashian shared a snapshot of Tristan Thompson to her Instagram story, who signed with the Lakers on the last day of the regular season. Thompson shares two children with Kardashian's younger sister, Khloé.

Despite the couple's turbulent relationship, Kardashian has continued to support Thompson.

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of Tristan Thompson waving to her with the caption "oh hi"

Kim Kardashian snapped a shot of sister Khloé's ex-boyfriend and father to her two children, Tristan Thompson, on the court. He plays for the Lakers. (Kim Kardashian Instagram)

Just two seats over from the reality star was "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan.

Michael B. Jordan smiles for a photo courtside, wearing a black Princess Mononoke shirt at the Laker's game

Michael B. Jordan caught the third game of the conference semi-finals. (Jim Poorten/NBAE)

He looked comfortable in a Princess Mononoke shirt and fresh pair of Jordan sneakers.

Both of the stars made the jumbotron inside the arena, smiling for the camera.

Kim Kardashian sits next to designer Sarah Staudinger and two people over is Michael B. Jordan, all sitting courtside at the Lakers game

Kim Kardashian and Michael B. Jordan were seated near one another. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Also in attendance was "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak, who watched the game intently.

Rocking a multicolored muted raincoat, Sajak kept his eyes on the court.

Pat Sajak sits courtside in a two-toned blue and tan raincoat with his hands clasped together

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak looked focused on the game. (Ronald Martinez)

The evening was an opportunity to squeeze in a date night for others, including Adele and her long-time love, sports agent Rich Paul, who represents James.

Nia Long in white and a denim jacket poses next to Adele in a tan jumpsuit, holding the arm of boyfriend Rich Paul, in black, sitting courtside

Adele was seated between actress Nia Long and boyfriend Rich Paul, who represents LeBron James. (Jim Poorten/NBAE)

Seated next to Adele was actress Nia Long, who recently split from the ex-head coach of the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka. He recently signed a contract as head coach of the Houston Rockets.

Long has spoken out about her disgust over how Udoka's ousting from the Celtics was handled, bringing to light his relationship with a staff member.

Nia Long faces Adele as they engage in conversation courtside at the Laker's game, while Rich Paul looks on

Adele and Nia Long spoke animatedly while watching the game. (Ronald Martinez)

At one point during the game, Long seemed deeply engaged in conversation with both Adele and Paul.

Another couple at the game was Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko.

Eniko Hart in a denim jacket sits next to husband Kevin Hart wearing black sunglasses inside at the Lakers game

Kevin Hart chose to wear his sunglasses inside during the Lakers game. (Jim Poorten/NBAE)

Taking to Instagram, the Philadelphia native captioned a photo of the two, "Schedule won't allow for me to see my Sixers play," referencing the Philadelphia 76ers. "I am there in spirit tomorrow fellas!!!!!! Nothing better than playoff basketball!!!!" The Sixers face the Celtics in game four of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals Sunday afternoon.

Eniko also shared the same photo, choosing to caption her photo "#GAMENIGHTDATENIGHT."

Leonardo DiCaprio sits behind a cameraman in wearing a black baseball hat and face mask watching the Lakers split Woody Harrelson in the crowd wearing a black baseball hat and beige shirt

Leonardo DiCaprio and Woody Harrelson both watched the Lakers defeat the Warriors. (Ronald Martinez)

Trying not to draw attention to himself, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted courtside, seated behind photographers who sat on the floor.

Wearing an all-black ensemble, including a black mask, DiCaprio watched the Lakers defeat the Warriors, 127-97.

Not so conspicuously in the crowd, rather than courtside, was actor Woody Harrelson, also wearing a black baseball cap.

Only a few rows behind the broadcasters, Harrelson seemed interested in the game.

Game 4 between the two teams is Monday night with the Lakers leading 2-1 in the series.

