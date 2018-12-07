Kim Kardashian sent her 10-month-old daughter to stay with Khloé in Cleveland so she wouldn't catch the flu

Kim Kardashian West is making sure her baby girl doesn't get sick.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star explained to Extra on Thursday that she sent her daughter, Chicago, to stay with her aunt Khloé in Cleveland to prevent her 10-month-old from catching the flu that's going around the KKW Beauty mogul's home.

“Yesterday was a hard day because we have the flu going around," the mom of three told the outlet during the launch of her KKW Fragrance at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles.

"So once the flu happens, and I felt it in the house and my baby didn't have it — Chicago — I sent her to Cleveland with Khloé," Kim, 38, continued.

"So I said... 'Khloé, please take her for like four days, because she'll get sick [at home] with everyone.“

On Thursday, Khloé, 34, went on Instagram to share several sweet photographs of her 7-month-old daughter True with her cousin Chicago.

"Long day," the Good American co-founder — who has reportedly moved back to Ohio with her Cleveland Cavaliers boyfriend Tristan Thompson — captioned a picture of the little ones sleeping in their car seats.

In January, Kim revealed that she and husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago. The couple also shares 5-year-old daughter North and 3-year-old son Saint.