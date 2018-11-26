Kim Kardashian says she was on ecstasy while making sex tape, during first wedding

Kim Kardashian revealed that two of the most prominent events in her life had one common ingredient — the drug ecstasy.

On Sunday’s episode of E!'s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the reality star told Scott Disick and her sister Kendall Jenner that she was high on drugs when she got married to music producer Damon Thomas and when she made that infamous sex tape years ago with singer Ray Jay.

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” Kardashian said during a discussion of her “wild” years with Disick and Jenner. “I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

Kardashian got married to Thomas in 2000 and divorced him four years later. The reality star also performed for a sex tape in 2003 with the “Sexy Can I” singer, which then leaked in 2007.

Disick appeared to be shocked by Kardashian’s confession on Sunday.

“You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?” Disick asked.

“Absolutely. Everyone knows it,” Kardashian said. “Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

Kardashian also revealed she and Paris Hilton once slept on interlocked rafts floating in the ocean after leaving a foam party during their trip to Ibiza. Jenner said she couldn’t believe her sister did “crazy things” years ago.

“Kendall, honestly, has no clue,” Kardashian said. “I definitely went through a wild phase, I would say in my late teens. I’m not like that anymore. But I still have fun — don’t get it twisted, I’m always the life of the party.”

Kardashian is now married to Kanye West and is mother to their three children — North, Saint and Chicago.