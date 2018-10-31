Kim Kardashian says Kanye West was told not to date her because of sex tape

Kim Kardashian said she will always stand by her husband Kanye West because he’s always been there for her — even when others warned him not to date her because of her infamous sex tape.

Kardashian said on the podcast “Be Woke Vote” over the weekend that she and West have known each other for 15 years and have “been through a lot together.” The reality star added that her now-husband has “put himself up against the world” for her despite other people’s opinions.

“He’s put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, ‘You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career.’ Everyone told him that,’” Kardashian told host Van Jones, referencing her sex tape with hip-hop star Ray J that was leaked in 2007.

“To me, he was like, ‘Oh, you’re not going to tell me what to do. I’ll let you know that it’s going to be okay.’ And he always was that strength for me,” she added. “I’ll always love and appreciate him for always standing up for me.”

JON BON JOVI SLAMS THE KARDASHIANS, 'REAL HOUSEWIVES' FRANCHISE

Kardashian said West is there to give her confidence when others have doubted her.

“Even in like fashion. ‘You’ll never be on the cover of a magazine.’ And you know, amazing things have happened in that world or anyone that’s ever doubted us or me, he’s always been there to hold my hand and lift me up higher and give me the confidence. And so I’ll always do the same for him,” she said.

When asked about the rapper’s recent controversial comments on slavery and support for Trump, Kardashian said her husband isn’t the “best communicator.”

“When he tweets something in two seconds, what’s going on in his mind and what he thinks and what he’s trying to say, he might not be the best communicator, but he has the best heart and I know what he means,” Kardashian said. “I believe in him and I believe that his message of what the [MAGA] hat represent to him is maybe different than what it represents to other people.”

The TV personality said she’s offered to help West better express his thoughts to the public. She commended her husband for standing by what he believes in and fighting for free thought.

“You know, the good thing is, he’s so strong that he knows what he means,” the 38 year old said. “The people around him knows what he means and the people around him let him know that what he said might not be what he means and tries to help him work on it. But I know his heart, so we’re working on expressing that.”

Kardashian and West have been married for four years and share three children — North, Saint and Chicago.