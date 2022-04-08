Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson hold hands at 'The Kardashians' premiere

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no longer being shy about their romance.

The couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday night for the premiere of "The Kardashians" on Hulu.

The SKIMS founder was in full glam for the occasion, wearing a metallic silver dress that hugged her curves and featured a high slit. The reality TV star accessorized the look with a chunky silver choker. For his part, Davidson wore a black blazer over a white t-shirt and opted for a pair of shades for his arrival.

All eyes were on the couple as they walked side-by-side into Goya Studios.

In one snapshot, Kardashian and Davidson are seen walking hand-in-hand as they make their way to the venue for the premiere.

The couple's outing comes on the heels of an eventful week for the pair. Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing Davidson spending quality time with Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest child, North. The comedian and the 8-year-old were in Scott Disick's neighborhood driving around in a pink eletric MOKE car, a video obtained by TMZ revealed.

Reports this week also said Kardashian joined Davidson on a trip to New York City recently to see a movie set that he has been working on. A source told the outlet that the set was close to the "Saturday Night Live" star’s grandparents’ house in Staten Island, so the couple paid them a visit.

It's unclear if Kardashian has also introduced Davidson to her three younger children – Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

On Wednesday, Kardashian discussed her new relationship in an interview with ABC's Robin Roberts.

"How serious is it?" Roberts asks the star about her new relationship with Davidson.

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kardashian says. "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Meanwhile, concerns have grown for Kardashian's ex, West, who has been flying under the radar since being banned from Instagram last month.

Following months during which the Yeezy boss had been publicly addressing his divorce proceedings and co-parenting arrangement with his estranged wife in interviews and on social media, West recently told the mother of his children that he is "going away to get help," according to reports.

"For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better," a source close to the Kardashians relayed to Page Six.

The insider said it remains to be seen whether West, 44, is planning to check into a treatment center or if he is simply removing himself from the public limelight and social channels.

The reported step back comes in the wake of a recent Instagram ban in which the social media platform suspended West for 24 hours last month after he allegedly violated Meta’s policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

More recently, the "DONDA" emcee was removed as a performer from Sunday's Grammy Awards due to his "concerning online behavior," a representative for West confirmed.

New reports claim West has been replaced as a headliner of Coachella.