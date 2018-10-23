Kim Kardashian says Kanye West marriage taught her how to not be 'so independent'

Kim Kardashian has revealed one thing she has learned to let go in her marriage to Kanye West.

“I think being with a man like Kanye, you have to learn how to be a little bit not-so-independent,” the E! reality star said on a recent episode of the "Alec Baldwin Show." “I’ve always been so independent and working, and [had a] schedule, and when you get married and have a husband with a career and kids, your independence … you have to let it go. I had to learn that being with a man like Kanye.”

The mother of three also addressed her husband's outspoken character and some of his most recent stints from joining president Donald Trump at the White House to his famous TMZ Live rant where he opened up about his Trump support and shared controversial remarks about slavery.

“I let him have his own views and opinions, even if they’re different than mine," she told Baldwin.

The rapper, who most recently made headlines after changing his name to "Ye," has always been a staunch supporter of his wife, despite their different opinions when it comes to politics. The artist-turned-fashion-designer has retweeted and reposted several recent articles and images of Kardashian to his Twitter feed, showing support for her KKW Beauty makeup line and praising her recent success of freeing Alice Johnson, the 63-year-old woman who was sentenced to life in prison for cocaine trafficking.

Recently the famous couple appeared together on a trip Uganada where they presented President Yoweri Museveni with a pair of white sneakers.

"I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @ KimKardashian to Uganda," the president tweeted following his meeting with the West couple. "I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda's tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa."

At the beginning of the month, West revealed that he will travel to Africa to record his ninth album.

“I started incorporating sounds that you never heard before and pushing and having concepts that people don’t talk about,” West said, according to Rolling Stone. “We have concepts talking about body-shaming and women being looked down upon for how many people they slept with. It’s just a full Ye album and those five albums I dropped earlier were like superhero rehabilitation and now the alien Ye is fully back in mode… We’re going to Africa in two weeks to record. I felt this energy when I was in Chicago. I felt the roots. We have to go to what is known as Africa.”

In support for her husband, following his announcement, the 38-year-old reality star took to Twitter to share the album's release date of Nov. 23.

"Nov 23 Black Friday YANDHI," Kardashian wrote. "TRUST ME it is worth the wait."