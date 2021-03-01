Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's California property invaded by intruder

Kim Kardashian's California property was invaded by an intruder on Monday.

A rep for the star confirmed the invasion to Fox News and said that contrary to other reports, the prowler did not also invade Kylie Jenner's nearby property.

The rep declined to offer additional details about the incident.

It is currently unclear whether any arrests were made or if anything was damaged or stolen. Fox News has contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for comment.

On Monday morning, TMZ reported that the intruder was able to gain access to Kardashian's mailbox.

The outlet released security footage showing a man snooping around a property they said was Jenner's shortly before 5 a.m.

In the minute-long video, the suspected intruder could be seen poking around the outdoor area just outside of the lavish home before taking off.

The outlet reports he was spotted by a member of the star's team who called the authorities.

Kardashian's Calabasas home is reported to be a point of contention between herself and her estranged husband, Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from last month.

It's been reported that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 40, is asking that West, 43, sign the property over to her, as that's where their four children -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1 -- are based.

The "Power" rapper is reportedly staying at his ranch in Wyoming.

Kardashian was the victim of a robbery in Paris back in 2016 when she was bound and held at gunpoint.

One of the crooks allegedly responsible for the incident has written a tell-all book about the heist, according to the New York Post.

Yunice Abbas is among the five men accused of stealing $10 million in jewelry from Kardashian and will reportedly discuss the nitty-gritty details of the robbery in the upcoming book.