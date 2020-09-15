Kid Rock joins Donald Trump Jr. at rally in Detroit, encourages people to get their friends and family to vote

Musician Kid Rock joined Donald Trump Jr. at a campaign rally in Detroit on Monday where he encouraged people to mobilize their friends and family to vote in the upcoming election.

Following an impassioned speech made by Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the duo introduced Kid Rock to the stage, where he opened with some fiery words about Donald Trump’s presidency and what he believes is its need to continue.

“You should probably hit record on your phone right now so g--damn fake media don’t say this didn’t happen,” Rock began his pre-concert speech.

KID ROCK SLAMS OPRAH AGAIN ON TWITTER AFTER FOUL-MOUTHED, DRUNKEN RANT

“If you believe in the leadership of Donald Trump, if you believe in more leadership of Donald Trump, that you live and will always live and support and stand for the greatest country in the world, make some damn noise!” he added.

With that, Trump Jr. noted it’s not enough to simply get out and vote in this election. Rock added that, although he believed “90%” of the crowd in attendance was registered to vote, he personally knows several people who aren’t. He encouraged everyone to encourage their friends, family, coworkers and anyone else who may not be involved in the democratic process to get out and get involved.

Rock then began his 20-minute set that included performances of his hit songs “So Hott,” “Cowboy,” “All Summer Long” and “Born Free,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

KID ROCK SLAMS OPRAH IN DRUNKEN RANT AT NASHVILLE BAR

The outlet notes that Rock took to Facebook shortly before taking the stage to announce that he’s been dealing with neck pain for years. He shared an image of himself at a doctor’s office along with a caption about how important showing up to the rally was for him.

“I have been dealing with neck issues for years (from performing like I do for the past 30 years) and spent the morning at the Dr’s office getting 2 Steroid shots, one in my a-- and the other in my neck, etc, etc,” he explained.

“Would make sense to cancel my appearance, but NO WAY! I will be there and will give it everything I have this evening,” the singer continued. “That is how important getting POTUS reelected is too me and I could care less about the continuous attacks from the left-wing media, etc, that have been going on for over 4 years now. It's the reason I have turned down countless interviews and TV appearances as I refuse to be their click bait.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Cowboy" singer also noted that he’s planning to release a documentary about his political journey over the past four years and announced that he’s planning “one last monster tour” sometime next year, leading some to believe that he plans to retire.