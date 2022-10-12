Khloe Kardashian says she is 'healing' after having tumor removed from her face: 'Very grateful'

Khloe Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that she had a tumor removed from her face after explaining people were wondering why she was wearing a bandage on her cheek for the last few weeks.

"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging," she wrote on her Instagram story.

She said two doctors biopsied the irregularity because they felt it was "extremely rare" for a 38-year-old.

"I few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," she wrote on her story. "I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer (sic), a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face."

She said Dr. Fisher was able to "get everything" and she has moved on to the "healing process."

So, here we are… you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."

She said she was only sharing the story "to remind everyone to get checked, and frequently," revealing she had melanoma on her back surgically removed when she was 19.

"The Kardashians" star said she wears sunscreen every day "so no one is exempt."

"Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups," she added.

She thanked her doctors, telling Fisher she's grateful to him even though she knew he didn’t want to cut into her face "but you did it to protect me."

"I trust you with everything and I’m so grateful we caught this early. I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with. Most people aren’t as lucky as me and I’m forever grateful and thankful."

"‘Everyone you meet is fighting a battle we know nothing about. Try not to judge and be kind for you have no idea what they are going through,’" she quoted.

She also retweeted someone who wrote "Kudos to @khloekardashian for using the tabloid-bait moment about the bandage on her face as a reminder to everyone to take these types of dermatological scares seriously!!!"