Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are in couples therapy, family friend says

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are turning to a professional to help them work out their issues.

Lisa Stanley, a longtime friend of Kris Jenner, opened up about the couple’s relationship following Thompson’s cheating scandal in April days before their daughter was born, saying Khloé would never leave him.

“She doesn’t want to look a fool. She was a fool once with Lamar [Odom], and she didn’t want to do it again,” Stanley told KIIS FM’s Celeb HQ on Monday.

To help move on from the scandal, they’ve sought out couples therapy.

“One thousand percent they are working through couples therapy. She’s working hard, he’s working hard,” she shared. “You can’t just earn trust back in two months.”

Khloé previously said she was proud of herself for being able to try to re-establish a rapport with the father of her daughter, True.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” Khloé clapped back at a fan who criticized her for staying with the NBA player. “I’m proud of my strength.”

Although Khloé’s family wanted her to leave Thompson, Stanley said that would never happen.

“Khloé was always going to try and make this work, for a plethora of reasons. The first reason is she has a child now, and she feels very connected to [Tristan] in that way,” she said. “The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man.”

Jenner did not immediately return a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.