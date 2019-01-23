Socialite Kaila Methven bares all in $10M worth of diamonds

Diamonds are a woman’s best friend.

Nothing exhibits that more than Kaila Methven’s latest spread for the newest issue of JMG Lifestyle Magazine. The 26-year-old calls herself the heiress to the Kentucky Fried Chicken fortune because her grandfather Stanley founded the Rainbow Chicken Unlimited in South Africa and once supplied 90 percent of KFC’s poultry.

In the photo shoot for the quarterly magazine, Methven dazzled in $10 million worth of diamonds for the opulent luxury and lifestyle publication leaving nothing to the imagination while she flaunted her slender figure in a boundless quantity of glitter and jewels.

"For the shoot, I had to be naked in front of about 20 people, which was a little scary at first, but it really wasn't about nudity for me, this was about creating something artistic and empowering with a woman's body," she told JMG Lifestyle Magazine (via the Daily Mail).

"I hope to empower other women to be themselves and fight for their rights and help each other," the Madame Methven founder shared.

A fashion designer herself, Methven’s background reads like a film treatment. Born in Santa Monica, Calif. to a South African mother and estranged Tunisian father who lived in Paris – the socialite grew up in Beverly Hills with her mother who was also an alcoholic and suffered from cirrhosis of the liver before taking her own life when Methven was just 14-years-old.

“My father left when I was three months old, so I didn’t really have a father figure in my life,” Methven told Authority Magazine in September. ''Though I did have a stepfather for a couple years, who is old enough to be my boyfriend, disruptive enough to say.”

Unable to raise a teenager, Methven’s stepfather abandoned her and she moved to France to live with her biological father, stepmother and four brothers and sisters in a Muslim French-speaking household.

“We were seven people living in a one-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Paris, a two-hour train ride from the city center,” she recalled. “I slept on the kitchen floor for about three years and worked as many jobs as I possibly could.”

Methven continued: “This Beverly Hills girl had gone from a mansion on Rodeo Drive to the ghetto suburbs of France, literally in an area that would appear on BBC news due to the constant bombing and vehicles lit on fire.”

Methven described her living situation in France as a “pretty mentally abusive experience” and ultimately graduated school at the top of her class before finishing her MBA at only 22.

“Over the years, the Methven family became the third richest family in South Africa. From there they partnered with KFC and expanded globally,” she said before explaining why she moved back to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a fashion designer.

“I loved design and history, which is why I started Madame Methven,” she said. “I wanted to share my talent and life experiences with the world through my clothing.”