Kevin Spacey to be charged with 7 additional sexual offenses in United Kingdom

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said Wednesday that actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with seven additional sex offenses, all against one man.

The former "House of Cards" star will face the following charges – three of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

These incidents occurred between 2001 and 2004.

The prosecuting authority approved the charges following, "a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,'' said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division.

In July, Spacey took the stand and pleaded not guilty in a London court to accusations he sexually assaulted three men more than a decade ago.

He was faced with four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The alleged sexual assaults of three men happened when the Oscar-winning actor lived in London and served as the artistic director of the Old Vic theater.

The 63-year-old disgraced actor is set to stand trial in the U.K. in June 2023, and it may last three to four weeks.

The location is likely to be held at the Old Bailey, a venue for Britain’s highest-profile criminal trials.

Spacey, who has addresses in London and the U.S., was granted bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing in June.

