Kevin Costner makes 'movies for men' but has this message for his female fans

When Kevin Costner looks at his accumulated body of work throughout his illustrious, ever-changing Hollywood career, he is comfortable saying he caters to a certain gender.

"If I look back at my career, the one thing I have," he started, during a live taping of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast with Josh Horowitz, "I make movies for men. That’s what I do. But I won’t make a movie unless I have strong women characters, and that’s how I’ve conducted my career. And I think that’s why I have a good following."

"I thank you women for dragging your men here. It was a Western, after all," he joked with the audience, who were in attendance to hear the actor and his co-stars discuss his new movie, "Horizon: An American Saga."

The first installment of four, released in late June, stars several talented actresses, including veteran Sienna Miller,

"Whenever you start writing … you'd go, ‘Where’s the woman?’" Costner explained of his process for developing plot lines for his "Horizon" films. "It just drove the story in every plot line. It just seemed to me to be so easy. I mean, I just hardly couldn’t conceive of a scene that didn’t involve women or a young girl raised by a strong woman."

Of Miller, Costner said she is "a beautiful actress working at the top of her ability right now."

"I thought she was absolutely luminous in the film "

He also lauded the other women in his cast. "It was effortless to work with Abbey [Lee]. The way she worked with Jena [Malone]; those two powerhouses on that hill. And I mean, so giving to each other, right down the line. And again, Ella [Hunt]…is gonna break your heart [with] what happens … And you're gonna find that Isabelle [Fuhrman] goes from a sassy kind of late teenager into somebody who's in control."

"And I love the guys in my movie but for some reason, the women, you know, have guided this process," he said.

Costner has spoken outwardly about also casting his son Hayes in his long-dreamed about project. He told Fox News Digital last month, "I'm just so happy that he has it now, the rest of his life. I haven't pushed my children into this. And this might be his only dabble in it, but he's memorable. And for me, to have him [in the cast], I'll never forget it."

In that interview, he shared that his oldest son also makes an appearance in the forthcoming second installment.