'Horizon' star Kevin Costner reveres 'promise in America' in action-packed film: 'Make what's out there yours'

Kevin Costner has the utmost respect and admiration for the rich history associated with the American Southwest.

The Academy Award-winning actor spent decades of his life – and tens of millions of dollars, too – creating his latest theatrical masterpiece, "Horizon: An American Saga."

"There’s destiny about Horizon," Costner said in a new trailer for the action-packed western, which makes its theatrical debut later this month.

"There was a promise in America – if you’re strong enough, if you’re tough enough – you can make what’s out there yours."

Costner released the first trailer for the four-part, post-Civil War drama in February, and showcased the Wild West frontier his name has become synonymous with for decades, dating back to his first directorial stint on "Dances with Wolves."

"Looks like a promising place," Costner's character, Hayes Ellison, is told of the up-and-coming "Horizon" community, which boasts "pure and abundant water" with "the best grazing land in the world."

"It’s a place I might be able to see myself," he added.

Black and white lettering flashed throughout the adventurous trailer: "This June, between blood and bravery, between sacrifice and survival, the American saga begins."

Costner added toward the end of the clip, "People are unstoppable. I think Horizon is all about that."

In addition to starring in the feature film, Costner also directed "Horizon," based on a script he co-wrote with John Baird. Kevin wasn't the only Costner to get a credit in the movie, though. His 15-year-old son, Hayes Logan Costner, made his acting debut in his dad's flick.

"When it’s your movie you get to pick who you hang out with," Costner wrote on Instagram when the trailer first premiered in March. "Really proud of my son, Hayes, for making his acting debut in #HorizonAmericanSaga."

Costner added, "And thanks to all of you for the love you’ve shown our trailer this week. I couldn’t be more excited to share this with you."

While the premise of "Horizon" wasn't explained in the initial three-minute trailer, Costner highlighted the beauty of the American Southwest before zeroing in on the ensemble cast, which included Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone and Abbey Lee.

Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe and Ella Hunt round out the star-studded roster.

Darker themes surrounding Manifest Destiny are present throughout his film, but Costner insisted there's still a responsibility in his storytelling.

"You can't tell the story unless you bump into that. You can't talk about anything without understanding who was here before us," he told Entertainment Weekly. "Our national appetite ran over culture after culture, with a high level of genocide. The people that were here for thousands of years were suddenly an inconvenience in their own land, and we should never forget that.

"The conflict was unfair. It was one-sided. If it was a sporting event, somebody would've thrown the f---ing flag and said, 'This is unacceptable,' but we did it, and we did it across the whole country. I never am going to forget what our participation has been in settling America, and I'm not so embarrassed about it that I won't talk about it."

The film came with a hefty price tag, though, and set Costner back more than $20 million in out-of-pocket expenses, which came to light in court documents after his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Costner later clarified that the sum was much greater, "I know they say I've got $20 million of my own money in this movie," he told GQ magazine. "It's not true. I've got now about $38 million in the film. That’s the truth. That’s the real number."

The "Field of Dreams" actor was so impressed with the Utah landscape while filming "Horizon" that he decided to put down roots in St. George and build a state-of-the-art film studio.

St. George Mayor Michele Randall confirmed with Fox News Digital that Territory Film Studios is hoping to "break ground in the spring or summer," depending on permitting processes.

Once completed, the studios will have 70,000 square feet of sound stages, 51,000 square feet of production warehouses, and nearly 32,000 square feet of production offices.

"He has truly fallen in love with this state because it's so diverse and so beautiful, and people," Greater Zion Tourism sales manager Joyce Kelly said. "So, I knew what he was looking for, and I believe I found him the right partner. And so they're going to do a joint venture they called Territory Film Studios."

Costner's country western saga debuts in theaters on June 28. The second part of the epic will be released 49 days later on Aug. 16. Tickets are on sale now.