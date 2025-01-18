Kevin Costner's still 'chasing the cowboy life' as he turns 70

Kevin Costner hit a new milestone.

Costner shared a photo of his childhood self dressed as a cowboy as he celebrated 70 years of life.

"Thank you guys for the birthday wishes," Costner wrote on his Instagram post.

"If you can believe it, this is me. I was chasing the cowboy life just about as soon as I could walk, and here I am doing it still," he continued. "Here’s to another year of keeping our sights set on our dreams."

KEVIN COSTNER DEFENDS ‘HORIZON’ FROM ‘DISMISSIVE’ CRITICS AFTER POOR BOX OFFICE PERFORMANCE

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

Costner spent the last year focused on his passion project, "Horizon," and raising his children. The "Field of Dreams" star shares three children with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. Costner also shares three adult children with ex-wife Cindy Silva and a son with Bridget Rooney. The actor's children are the "anchor" of his life.

"They know that I have this chosen work, but, honestly, I'm really clear about where my responsibility absolutely lies at the end of the day," he told People magazine.

"They’re like shooting stars," Costner added. "My life is driving up and down the freeway just trying to get the children where they think they need to be ... but that’s part of the job."

"I was chasing the cowboy life just about as soon as I could walk, and here I am doing it still." — Kevin Costner

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023. The two went through a bitter court battle over custody of their children, with Costner coming out on top. Baumgartner and the actor finalized their divorce in February 2024.

Before the former couple signed a settlement agreement, Costner told Fox News Digital there are no winners in their divorce battle .

"You know, when you have a life that long with somebody, there is no winner … and it's this big, crazy thing called life and how it unravels so quickly," he said. "One minute you feel like you're on top of the world, and then you realize how … vulnerable you are."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Despite being single in Hollywood, Costner hasn't been dating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He is not seriously involved with anyone and not necessarily looking for anything more than that right now," a source told People magazine.