Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner admits he’s tried cocaine, claims experience was ‘kind of lucky for me’

'Horizon' star Kevin Costner says he was 'lucky' he didn't like cocaine after trying it early in his career

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Kevin Costner speaks to Fox News Digital about child support ruling Video

Kevin Costner speaks to Fox News Digital about child support ruling

Kevin Costner spoke exclusively with Fox News Digital about his win in court Sept. 1, saying 'it feels like there's no winner.'

Kevin Costner admitted he tried cocaine once, and it was "kind of lucky" he didn't enjoy it.

The 69-year-old actor opened up about his early years working in the industry and the time he was offered cocaine instead of money as a thank-you for work he was completing.

While working as a stage manager at Raleigh Studios, before he landed roles in "Field of Dreams" and "The Postman," Costner produced commercials and other projects. After landing a larger production, the actor was tasked with helping out with the rewiring of the stage.

"The electricians came over like rock stars," Costner recalled during an appearance on Dax Shepard's "The Armchair Expert." "They were prepping it, strong, like, you know, the whole thing. They were there for three weeks just stringing cable and then sets were being built."

KEVIN COSTNER BRINGS HIS NEW ‘LOVE’ TO ‘HORIZON’ SET AS PRODUCTION ON 3RD WESTERN IS UNDERWAY

Kevin Costner sports black bow tie and suit at Cannes Horizon premiere.

Kevin Costner opened up about working as a stage manager and being given cocaine as a thank-you for his hard work. (Getty Images)

"Whenever they needed something, I got it for them," he explained.

"At one point, they take me back into the grip room and say, ‘Here,’ and they put out a little line of coke. And they say, like, ‘Thank you for all the s--- you’re doing for us,’" Costner revealed.

"So, I do that and nothing. And I do it a second time. And I do it a third time," the Oscar winner recalled. "And finally I said to them, I said, ‘Hey, look, how much is that?’ And he says, ‘That’s about $20 right there,’ and I said, ‘Can I say something to you?’ And he says, ‘Yeah, f---, of course, man, what?’ And I said, ‘Look, I’m trying to buy my first house,’ and I said, ‘If you think what I’m doing’s cool, I could use $20. I could take a $20.’ And I was out of the club immediately."

Costner claimed he ended up being "excluded" from the group because he wasn't interested in the drugs.

"It was kind of lucky for me that I didn’t like coke," he told Shepard. "There was nothing there for me."

Kevin Costner in Robin Hood

Kevin Costner pulls a bow in a scene from the film "Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves," 1991. (Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kevin Costner has mustache in Dances With Wolves movie

Kevin Costner carries an American flag in a still from "Dances With Wolves." (Tig Productions)

Costner first starred in the independent film "Malibu Hot Summer" in 1981. He went on to land his big break in the 1985 movie "Silverado."

Since then, Costner has added many credits to his list of accomplishments, including "Bull Durham," "Dances with Wolves," "The Bodyguard" and "Yellowstone."

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in "Yellowstone"

Kevin Costner reportedly had scheduling conflicts while filming season 5 of "Yellowstone." (Paramount Network)

Most recently, the actor has been working on "Horizon." Little is known about the three-part epic besides that it's set from 1861 to 1865, the four years of the Civil War.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Costner is filming the third installment of "Horizon: An American Saga." 

The first installment of the Western will premiere June 28, and the second will hit theaters Aug. 16. While starring and directing "Horizon," Costner also contributed his own finances to help fund the film, which he's been working on for nearly 30 years.

Kevin Costner in a cowboy hat rides a horse in the trailer for Horizon

Kevin Costner stars in and directs his film "Horizon." (Warner Bros.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't know if passion's the right word," Costner told Entertainment Weekly. "I just don't fall out of love with things I like. I am always looking for the next great movie."

Trending