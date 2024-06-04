Kevin Costner admits he’s tried cocaine, claims experience was ‘kind of lucky for me’

Kevin Costner admitted he tried cocaine once, and it was "kind of lucky" he didn't enjoy it.

The 69-year-old actor opened up about his early years working in the industry and the time he was offered cocaine instead of money as a thank-you for work he was completing.

While working as a stage manager at Raleigh Studios, before he landed roles in "Field of Dreams" and "The Postman," Costner produced commercials and other projects. After landing a larger production, the actor was tasked with helping out with the rewiring of the stage.

"The electricians came over like rock stars," Costner recalled during an appearance on Dax Shepard's "The Armchair Expert." "They were prepping it, strong, like, you know, the whole thing. They were there for three weeks just stringing cable and then sets were being built."

KEVIN COSTNER BRINGS HIS NEW ‘LOVE’ TO ‘HORIZON’ SET AS PRODUCTION ON 3RD WESTERN IS UNDERWAY

"Whenever they needed something, I got it for them," he explained.

"At one point, they take me back into the grip room and say, ‘Here,’ and they put out a little line of coke. And they say, like, ‘Thank you for all the s--- you’re doing for us,’" Costner revealed.

"So, I do that and nothing. And I do it a second time. And I do it a third time," the Oscar winner recalled. "And finally I said to them, I said, ‘Hey, look, how much is that?’ And he says, ‘That’s about $20 right there,’ and I said, ‘Can I say something to you?’ And he says, ‘Yeah, f---, of course, man, what?’ And I said, ‘Look, I’m trying to buy my first house,’ and I said, ‘If you think what I’m doing’s cool, I could use $20. I could take a $20.’ And I was out of the club immediately."

Costner claimed he ended up being "excluded" from the group because he wasn't interested in the drugs.

"It was kind of lucky for me that I didn’t like coke," he told Shepard. "There was nothing there for me."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Costner first starred in the independent film "Malibu Hot Summer" in 1981. He went on to land his big break in the 1985 movie "Silverado."

Since then, Costner has added many credits to his list of accomplishments, including "Bull Durham," "Dances with Wolves," "The Bodyguard" and "Yellowstone."

Most recently, the actor has been working on "Horizon." Little is known about the three-part epic besides that it's set from 1861 to 1865, the four years of the Civil War.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Costner is filming the third installment of "Horizon: An American Saga."

The first installment of the Western will premiere June 28, and the second will hit theaters Aug. 16. While starring and directing "Horizon," Costner also contributed his own finances to help fund the film, which he's been working on for nearly 30 years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't know if passion's the right word," Costner told Entertainment Weekly. "I just don't fall out of love with things I like. I am always looking for the next great movie."