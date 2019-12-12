This 'Kenan and Kel' star is now a youth pastor

A former Nickelodeon star from "Kenan and Kel" is now a pastor.

Kel Mitchell made the announcement on social media this week at a Southern California church where he's been a youth pastor for about a year.

"Officially became a licensed pastor last weekend," Mitchell wrote Sunday. "Blessed and thankful to my Spirit Food Family and thank you, Pastor Zeigler, for seeing the calling of God on my life and trusting me with your Youth Department."

The actor, who recently came in second on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," also shared the Scripture Romans 8:28-29 in the New Living Translation.

“And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them. For God knew his people in advance, and he chose them to become like his Son, so that his Son would be the firstborn among many brothers and sisters.”

The Chicago native is currently the executive producer for the 2019 reboot of the show that shot him to fame in the 90s, "All That."

He recently preached a series of sermons called "Soulful Sunday Series" at the Los Angeles church.

When Mitchell isn't acting, writing, or directing, he speaks to youth across the nation, "encouraging them to trust in the Lord and follow their dreams," according to the church's website.