Ken Kercheval, known for his role as Cliff Barnes on the hit show "Dallas," has died. He was 83.

A spokesperson at the Frist Funeral Home in Kercheval's hometown of Clinton, Indiana, confirmed the actor's death to Fox News on Wednesday.

Kercheval passed away on Sunday, Deadline reported. Per the outlet, a cause of death was unknown.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.