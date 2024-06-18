Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reunite with their baby from ‘All My Children’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos experienced a blast from the past after they spotted a familiar face in the audience of their talk show on June 17, 2024.

During Monday's episode of "LIVE with Kelly and Mark," Consuelos pointed out a sign in the crowd.

"I saw an interesting sign over here," Consuelos said to his wife and co-host, Ripa.

"We have talked about this in the past," Ripa told the live audience during the show. "Mark and I had a baby on ‘All My Children,’ baby Enzo. And we’ve often wondered, ‘Whatever happened to baby Enzo? Where is baby Enzo?’ And baby Enzo is in our audience today."

The camera then panned over to a young woman named Olivia Daddona, who played the baby of Ripa and Consuelos' characters on the soap opera. She held up a sign displaying a picture of Ripa holding her as a baby on the set of the show.

"Yeah, I’m a girl, not the boy," Daddona said. "I have a twin brother. At the time, he didn’t have enough hair, so I was a baby Enzo for you."

"Hollywood is a cruel place," Ripa joked, before Consuelos asked, "How's his hair now?"

At the time when Enzo emerged on the show, Ripa and Consuelos were parents to two in their real lives, Michael and Lola. Lola was a newborn at the time, just like the baby on the show.

Daddona shared with the hosts that she is 23 years old now, three days younger than their daughter, Lola.

Ripa then asked Daddona if she was still acting.

"No – I mean, this is my big break now, I guess," she joked, sharing that she currently works in sports.

Ripa and Consuelos both expressed their excitement to see her.

"I’m happy to be here, it’s good to reunite," Daddona responded.

Ripa and Consuelos met in 1995 at his audition for "All My Children," when the show was seeking an actor to play the love interest to Hayley Vaughan, played by Ripa. He ended up being cast as Mateo Santos. Their characters welcomed a baby in an August 2001 episode of the show.

In 1996, shortly after their meeting, Ripa and Consuelos eloped in Las Vegas. They now have three children: Michael, Lola and Joaquin.