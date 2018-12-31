Kelly Clarkson jokes about holiday weight gain, promises to lose it all by New Year's

Kelly Clarkson is not immune to the temptations of holiday treats, and she doesn’t care who knows it.

The 36-year-old “The Voice” coach took to Twitter the Saturday after Christmas to talk about the weight she gained during the festivities while simultaneously promising to get back in shape before the beginning of 2019.

“To the person that lost weight over the holidays…. Don’t worry, I found it and I will get I back to you starting January 1st.”

Clarkson is no stranger to sharing her struggles with weight loss with her fans. As ET Online notes, the star took to Twitter before Thanksgiving to explain her complicated relationship with exercise, revealing that it’s still a difficulty for her.

“This just in…. I still hate working out. I’m sweaty, red, and not any thinner,” she wrote. “People say it’s good for your heart…. But people also say red wine is good for your heart. I mean, I’m just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?!”

However, Clarkson’s discussions of weight loss aren’t always about losing the battle. She previously shared with the outlet how she lost 37 pounds thanks to the book “The Plant Paradox.”

“Everyone keeps asking me, so I’m like, ‘It’s not a secret!’ I just read a book,” she revealed. “It’s basically kind of rethinking everything, kind of how we eat processed foods, how we spray our foods, how we treat antibiotics like it’s Tic Tacs."