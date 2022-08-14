R. Kelly accuser 'Minor 1' will testify in obstruction of justice trial against 'I Wish' singer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After previously being convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering and receiving a 30-year sentence, singer R. Kelly will face another jury in Chicago on Monday.

Kelly is facing federal obstruction of justice charges for allegedly intimidating and threatening a witness in his 2008 child pornography trial, which ended in an acquittal.

Kelly, 55, who has been serving time in a New York prison, was facing charges in 2008 for producing a video of himself when he was around 30 having sex with a girl no older than 14.

In the original trial, the victim, described as "Minor 1," was allegedly threatened and paid off by Kelly to ensure she did not testify.

Testimony by the woman, now in her 30s, will be pivotal. The charges against Kelly also include four counts of the enticement of minors for sex — one count each for four other accusers. All are slated to testify.

Prosecutors say Kelly shot the video of "Minor 1" in a log cabin-themed room at his North Side Chicago home between 1998 and 2000 when she was as young as 13. In it, the girl is heard calling the man "daddy." Federal prosecutors say that she and Kelly had sex hundreds of times over the years in his homes, recording studios and on tour buses.

Double jeopardy prevents the prosecution of someone for the same crimes they were acquitted of earlier, but this shouldn't happen in this case, as prosecutors are alleging different crimes related to "Minor 1," including obstruction of justice as it related to the 2008 trial.

The alleged victim was said to have met Kelly when she was attending junior high in the 1990s.

If convicted, Kelly could have several more decades tacked onto his current sentence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.