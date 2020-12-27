Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman sing Christmas song in touching Instagram video: 'We send you our love'

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman sent some festive well wishes to their fans.

The famous couple sat down to perform a brief song and holiday greeting they recorded on Urban’s IGTV Thursday night.

In their 1-minute and 47-second Instagram video, the pair sang Urban’s 2019 holiday hit "I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight" while he played an acoustic guitar.

The pair partially sang the song together in an outdoor area decorated with white Christmas lights.

"I just want to take a second and wish everybody a very merry Christmas, happy holidays, wherever you're watching this right now, from our family to yours," Urban said at the conclusion of his song, which notably references being separated from family during what is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.

"We love you, we send you our love." Kidman added while Urban continued to strum his guitar.

"Here's to a bright and buoyant 2021 all over the world," her husband said encouragingly. "God bless you all. Thank you so much, love you guys."

And, of course, Urban didn’t forget to conclude his broadcast with an affectionate kiss on his wife’s cheek.

The touching video, which has more than 835,780 views and more than 169,390 likes, appears to have been well received.

Even fellow celebrities chimed in about the clip.

"So wonderful!! Love you two," wrote Country Music Television host Cody Alan.

"In love with your love for each other," commented singer-songwriter Julia Michaels. "Merry Christmas to you both and your beautiful Littles!"