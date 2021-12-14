Kathie Lee Gifford reveals son Cody, wife Erika Brown are expecting a baby: ‘I am over a blue or pink moon’

Kathie Lee Gifford is going to be a "glamma."

On Monday, the former "Today" co-host took to Instagram and announced that her son Cody Gifford, 31, and his wife Erika Brown are expecting a baby.

The 68-year-old shared a heartfelt video post with her nearly 500K followers that shows the couple dancing on their wedding day as Haley Reinhart’s rendition of "I Can’t Help Falling In Love" plays in the background. The clip then cuts to a positive pregnancy test.

The video ends with the announcement that baby Gifford is due in June 2022. A scripture, James 1:17, is also displayed on the announcement.

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD TALKS CANCEL CULTURE, FORGIVING FRANK GIFFORD AFTER INFIDELITY: ‘IT ALMOST DESTROYED ME’

"I am over a blue or pink moon!!!" captioned the 68-year-old. "I don't care which. So so happy for you both, @mrsamerikagifford, and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God!"

Gifford shares son Cody and daughter Cassidy Gifford, 28, with late husband Frank Gifford. The patriarch passed away in 2015 at age 84.

Brown also revealed the happy news on social media.

"Gifford… Party of 3," wrote the expecting mama. "So sooo grateful to God for this greatest blessing. Finding out our baby’s gender the old fashioned way- when our lil ‘squish’ arrives."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cody and Brown first began dating in 2013. They tied the knot in September 2020. They celebrated their one-year anniversary with a second wedding. Cassidy and her husband, Ben Wierda, also had a second wedding in November after they said "I do" in June 2020.

Last year, Gifford told People magazine the ceremonies were intimate due to coronavirus restrictions.

"Some people are postponing until they can have the big celebration, but my kids just wanted to be married," she explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gifford also noted to the outlet that she felt her late husband’s presence during the ceremonies.

"At both weddings, we felt Frank just smiling," she said. "He had an aerial view, I think."