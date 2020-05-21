Kate Upton has worked out almost every day of quarantine, says trainer

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kate Upton is still keeping up her fitness routine despite being quarantined for the last few months.

The 27-year-old model has worked out virtually the last "52 out of the last 58 days from her living room," according to her personal trainer, Ben Bruno.

"This is so awesome. @kateupton does 11 reverse lunges per leg with a 53 pound (24 kilogram) kettlebell, with great form. That’s some real work!" he wrote alongside an Instagram video of the Sports Illustrated cover star getting a sweat in.

"Kate and I are on opposite sides of the country, but we’ve been training remotely through Facetime and she’s trained 52 out of the last 58 days from her living room. She has three kettlebells, a band, and a stability ball — that’s it — but we’ve managed to do 52 great workouts and keep getting stronger and more fit," Bruno added.

"I love her attitude about training. Whenever I give her the option to keep the weight the same or go up, she always chooses to go up," the fitness professional complimented.

Upton incorporates her 18-month-old daughter, Genevieve, into her workouts. "My baby girl is my favorite addition to my @strong4mefit workouts," she captioned a video showcasing how she holds the baby while lunging.

Upton and her MLB star husband, Justin Verlander, welcomed Genevieve in November 2018. The couple began dating in 2014 and married in 2017 in Italy.

To help during the pandemic, the Houston Astros star said that he will be donating his paychecks to charities helping with coronavirus relief efforts during baseball’s shutdown.

Verlander and Upton made the announcement in an Instagram post. The pair said they would hand-pick a charity each week and highlight its work.

“Obviously, this is an extremely difficult time for the entire world,” Verlander said. “There’s so many people that are in need, whether it’s those in the front lines battling this disease head on or someone who’s at home and has lost their job and needs to provide basic necessities, such as food and water. We have decided to donate that paycheck."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.