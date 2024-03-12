Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton's family photo pulled by news agencies, princess admits she edited it

Tom Hanks co-star reveals why she found it 'embarrassing' to kiss him, Gisele Bündchen looks fabulous as she poses on the beach

Kate Middleton in a bright red orange suit pulls her hair back as she looks away from the camera

Kate Middleton sparked controversy this weekend when she posted a photo with her children, only for news agencies to pull the picture due to fears it was "manipulated." The Princess of Wales later admitted that she edited the picture and apologized for the hysteria.  (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

PALACE PHOTO SCANDAL - New Kate Middleton photo pulled over claims it was 'manipulated.' Continue reading here…

'MY APOLOGIES' - Kate Middleton apologizes for 'confusion' around edited family photo. Continue reading here…

Daryl Hannah in a black suit looks stoic on the Grammy's carpet

Daryl Hannah reflected on her movie "Splash" with Tom Hanks and why it was "embarrassing" to kiss him. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

‘SO EMBARRASSING’ -  ‘Splash’ star Daryl Hannah was ‘really anxious’ about nudity and kissing Tom Hanks. Continue reading here…

BEACH BABE - Gisele Bündchen poses for racy beach photoshoot after tearing up over Tom Brady. Continue reading here…

‘I LIVED THAT LIFE’ - 'Land of the Lost' child star lived 'Yellowstone' life after Hollywood fame. Continue reading here…

‘ABSOLUTE DISGRACE’ - Madonna gets skewered online after asking fan in wheelchair to stand up at concert. Continue reading here…

Brooke Shields smiles in a black jacket with a pink sash

Brooke Shields spoke about the type of publicity she was subjected to as a young child. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

‘EATING ITS YOUNG’ - Brooke Shields on being sexualized as a child star: 'Hollywood is predicated on eating its young.' Continue reading here…

'AGREE TO DISAGREE' - 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star Cheryl Hines on conflicts with husband Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Continue reading here…

'HE WAS SMILING' - Actor Gary Sinise recalls son's last days: 'He was happy at the end of his life.' Continue reading here…

Eva Mendes in a printed dress stands on the carpet next to Ryan Gosling in a brown checkered jacket and white shirt

Notoriously private couple Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have reportedly moved away from Los Angeles with their children. (Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

LEAVING LOS ANGELES - Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes leave LA, didn’t want girls to 'grow up around other celebrity kids': report. Continue reading here…

